Police: Man walks into police station and confesses to murder

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Fairview Park Police are investigating a murder at the Fairview Village Apartments at the intersection of Lorain and Wooster Roads.

On Thursday, a man walked into the lobby of a Cleveland Police District Station and told officers he killed someone in Fairview Park, police said in a news release.

Cleveland Police alerted Fairview Police. Just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, officers went to the apartments and found a woman dead inside.

Fairview Park Police took the man into custody. They say he knew his victim and they don't believe there is any current threat to anyone else.

The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.

