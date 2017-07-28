July 28, 2017 Road Trip: Breakfast Round 3
Breakfast: Round 3
There are so many great breakfast spots in northeast Ohio, we had to dedicate another hour to the most important meal of the day! Some of the places featured on today’s show were suggested by you.
Johnny’s Diner
180 W Streetsboro St #8
Hudson, Ohio 44236
234.380.1258
www.JohnnysDinerHudson.com
Twisted Citrus
1649 N Main St
North Canton, Ohio 44720
330.305.9680
www.TheTwistedCitrus.com
Flavors Around the Square
25 S St Clair St
Painesville, Ohio 44077
440.350.3657
facebook.com/FATSinPainesvillle
Hatfield’s Good Grub
16700 Lorain Ave
Cleveland, Ohio 44111
440.263.5221
www.HatfieldsGoodeGrub.com
The Village Diner
28149 Miles Rd
Orange, Ohio 44022
440.248.1332
www.VillageDiner.org
Barry Bagels
2100 Center Rd
Avon, Ohio 44011
440.695.1167
www.BarryBagels.com
Valley Café
1212 Weathervane Ln,
Akron, Ohio 44313
330.865.0101
www.Valley-Cafe.com
JT’s Diner
38748 Lakeshore Blvd
Willoughby, Ohio 44094
440.975.8840
facebook.com/JTs-Diner
Scratch
6595 Brecksville Rd
Independence, Ohio 44131
216.312.2190
www.ScratchRestaurant.com
Spudnuts
6930 Center St
Mentor, Ohio 44060
440.255.7257
facebook.com/Spudnutsofmentor
Flo’s Bistro
13933 Ridge Rd
North Royalton, OH 44133
440.628.8500
www.FlosBistro.com