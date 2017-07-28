Man wearing surgical mask and wig robs Parma jewelry store at gunpoint

Posted 7:19 pm, July 28, 2017, by

PARMA, Ohio– The Parma Police Department is searching for the man they say robbed a jewelry store Friday afternoon.

The suspect walked into Gustave Julian Jewelers on State Road at about 3:30 p.m. and pulled out a handgun. Police said the man approached employees, who were behind the counter, and demanded cash.

(Photo courtesy: Parma police)

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money. According to police, he was seen getting into a gray Ford Taurus with an Ohio temporary tag and damage to the left rear side. The car may have been a late 1990s or early 2000s version of the vehicle.

The suspect was wearing a red sweatshirt, dark pants, dark shoes, a wig, a surgical mask and gloves.

(Photo courtesy: Parma police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Parma police at 440-885-1234.