Man wearing surgical mask and wig robs Parma jewelry store at gunpoint

PARMA, Ohio– The Parma Police Department is searching for the man they say robbed a jewelry store Friday afternoon.

The suspect walked into Gustave Julian Jewelers on State Road at about 3:30 p.m. and pulled out a handgun. Police said the man approached employees, who were behind the counter, and demanded cash.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money. According to police, he was seen getting into a gray Ford Taurus with an Ohio temporary tag and damage to the left rear side. The car may have been a late 1990s or early 2000s version of the vehicle.

The suspect was wearing a red sweatshirt, dark pants, dark shoes, a wig, a surgical mask and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Parma police at 440-885-1234.