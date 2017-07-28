× Maggiano’s to close Beachwood location

BEACHWOOD, Ohio– Maggiano’s Little Italy at Beachwood Place will be closing its door for good.

Sept. 27 is the last day for the Cedar Road location of the restaurant.

“Our lease at this location has expired and we made the tough decision to not renew it. We are very grateful to our teammates and loyal guests who have visited this restaurant since we opened our doors in 2005,” said Genifer Gray, Vice President and Chief Operation Officers of Maggiano’s Little Italy.

There are no other locations in Northeast Ohio.