Live video: Five people rescued during rough water on Lake Erie

CLEVELAND– Five people were rescued from a Lake Erie break wall during hazardous conditions Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. between the East 55th Street Marina and East 72nd Street Marina.

A sailboat carrying a family of three capsized twice. That’s when two men in a motor boat went to help.

Ari Schabo said they got the three people into the power boat, but a line from the sailboat became tangled around the motor. They lost power and started heading towards the rocks.

All five climbed from the second boat to the break wall.

Witnesses called 911, and the U.S. Coast Guard and the Cleveland Fire Department responded to the scene. No one was injured.

“You need to respect the water,” Mark Langley said, who was on the sailboat with his two children. “We have some real heroes on the lake. They probably saved our lives.”

