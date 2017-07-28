I-Team: Sex assault case with football star wrapping up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Multiple sources tell the FOX 8 I-TEAM, the investigation in Cleveland is wrapping up a claim of rape against former Ohio State football star Gareon Conley.

We have learned a grand jury could decide as soon as next week if there should be criminal charges, or if there is not enough evidence for charges.

The NFL’s Oakland Raider recently drafted Conley. Meantime, before the draft, a woman said Conley sexually assaulted her at a downtown hotel. Surveillance video obtained by FOX 8 shows the two of them with others earlier at a bar in the warehouse district.

Cleveland Sex Crimes investigators have spent weeks doing interviews and getting lab test results. Multiple sources tell the I TEAM, investigators this week were taking the final steps gathering evidence. And the case is expected to be heard by a grand jury possibly within days.

Through his lawyer, Conley has said he’s innocent. And we’ve reported he passed a lie detector test taken at the request of his attorney.

These developments come as NFL training camps are opening.