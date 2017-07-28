Germ alert! What blowing out birthday candles does to a cake

It’s a tradition for any birthday celebration — blowing out the candles on a cake.

But it’s a tradition you might want to rethink thanks to some new research out of Clemson University.

Researchers found an average of fifteen times more bacteria after blowing out the candles on a cake, The Atlantic reported.

Depending on the amount of saliva the person emits and the bacteria in their mouth — the bacteria could be as high as 140 times greater.

But researchers were quick to point out that unless the person celebrating his or her birthday is sick, the added bacteria poses very little risk.

