Fox 8 Jukebox: The Williams Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Williams Project is a local cover band that performs funk, jazz, R&B, Motown and pop.

They will be entertaining the crowd at Euclid Beach Live, put on by the Cleveland MetroParks, on Friday night.

On Saturday, they'll be performing at Mr. Mac's Bar & Grill in Cleveland for the first annual "Under the Tent Event & Fish Fry" in remembrance of Tom Dorsey. It runs from 7 - 10 p.m.

You can also checked out The Williams Project on Sunday, August 13th at "Fred's Annual Summer Jam" at Frederick's Wine and Dine Restaurant in Warrensville Heights. The shows runs from 2 - 7 p.m.

*Click here for information on Euclid Beach Live

*Click here for performance and booking information on The Williams Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video