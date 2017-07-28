× Family of man killed on Ohio State Fair ride to file wrongful death lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The family of the 18-year-old killed when a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday will file a wrongful death lawsuit.

Tyler Jarrell, who just recently enlisted in the Marines, was on the Fire Ball ride when something went wrong. A portion of the ride broke off and went flying. The accident injured seven other people.

Jarrell was thrown about 50 feet and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is heading the investigation with the help of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, which inspects rides at fairs across the state.

“Everyone who knew Tyler is grief-stricken and in shock,” said Tyler’s mother, Amber Duffield, in a statement from the attorneys’ office.

“We just need to know how and why this happened, and whether it could have been avoided. We hope our demand for real answers will save others from being hurt or killed because of bad or dangerous amusement park rides.”

The Jarrell family hired law firm Kitrick, Lewis and Harris, which is working with crash reconstruction investigators at Introtech.

Jarell was a quartermaster with the Columbus Police Department Explorer Club and worked at McDonald’s while finishing high school.

Some rides at the Ohio State Fair, including Kiddieland and the giant slide, were back in operation on Friday.

