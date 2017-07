It’s nice to plan ahead, especially if it’s for vacation.

Would you rather map out the details yourself? Or, would it be more relaxing to be surprised with a getaway, with nothing else to do but enjoy the trip?

There’s a travel agency that can give you the best of both worlds: You tell them where you want to go, and they’ll handle the rest.

Read the details, here, then head over to our Facebook page to leave your thoughts.

Comments read during the 9 a.m. Download!