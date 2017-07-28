× Cleveland officer acquitted in deadly shooting of unarmed burglary suspect

CLEVELAND– A Cleveland police officer was acquitted of negligent homicide on Friday.

Alan Buford was charged after fatally shooting a burglary suspect outside a Parkwood Avenue store on March 19, 2015.

Buford and his partner confronted Brandon Jones, 18, as he was leaving the Parkwood Grocery with a bag of stolen cigarettes, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Cleveland police said the officers got into a struggle with Jones when they tried to arrest him. That’s when Buford fired his service weapon, killing Jones.

Jones did not have a weapon.

Buford’s attorney argued the shooting was justified because a reasonable officer would have feared for his life.

