Cleveland adds weekend parking restrictions in Flats, Warehouse District

CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland is asking people to pay attention to signs before parking along the street in the Warehouse District and the Flats East Bank this weekend.

The city is implementing parking restrictions in the busy entertainment districts. Violators will be cited and towed.

The parking bans are in effect on Friday and Saturday, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. on the following streets:

Old River Road from Main Avenue to St. Clair Avenue

West 10th Street from Main Avenue to St. Clair Avenue

West 9th Street from Front Street to Superior Avenue

West 6th Street from Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue

West 3rd Street from Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue

Saint Clair Avenue from West 9th Street to West 3rd Street

Lakeside Avenue from West 6th Street to West 3rd Street

According to the mayor’s office, street parking in these areas causes traffic problems and overcrowding. It can also make it difficult for police, fire and EMS vehicles to get to an emergency, the city said in a news release on Thursday.

If your car is towed, contact the Cleveland Police Impound Unit at 216-623-5060. The customer service center is located at 3040 Quigley Road. Drivers must bring proof of registration and photo ID, as well as pay any overdue parking tickets.