Classmates and mentors remember teen killed at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The young man who was killed in an accident at the Ohio State Fair was remembered by friends and mentors Thursday.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, died when a ride malfunctioned Wednesday evening at the fair.

On Thursday night, Jarrell's classmates held a vigil on the steps of Franklin Heights High School in Columbus. He would have been a senior this upcoming school year.

"He always had a smile and his laugh just made you want to laugh," Corin Hockingberry, classmate and friend, told WSYX-TV in Columbus.

Jarrell's friends brought some of his favorites to the vigil -- Mountain Dew and Pop Tarts.

Friends said one of his best qualities was his leadership abilities.

Jarrell had recently enlisted as a Marine and also spent four years in the Columbus Police Explorer's Program, WSYX reported.

"He did so much for the community and what he could have done for our country as a Marine," Hockinberry said.

Officers who mentored Jarrell fought back tears as they remembered their young friend.

"When he first joined he had that passion 'I want to do this,'"Cody Rostorfer, Columbus Police officer, said. "But it turned into 'I'm going to do this.' It was a dedication."

Officers said they watched Jarrell turn from a boy into a young man who dedicated his life to serving others.

"He was active in the community and his loss is everyone's loss," Joel Westbrook, Columbus Police officer, said.