× Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with these deals

CLEVELAND– Saturday is National Chicken Wing Day and a few restaurants are offering deals to help you celebrate.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Half-off wings on July 29 for dine-in orders at participating locations.

Quaker Steak and Lube: From July 29 to Sept. 30, the new “Bangin’ Drums” are available for $7.49. Available at participating locations.

Roosters Wing: Boneless and traditional wings for .69 on July 29 at participating locations.

Wingstop: Get five boneless wings free on July 29 with your wing purchase. Valid 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at participating restaurants.