BRUNSWICK- The Brunswick Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Mia Rose Anderson was last seen Monday.

She is 5′ 3″, 115 pounds with some scarring on her left upper leg.

If you know anything regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Brunswick Police Department at 330-225-9111.

