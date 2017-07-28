× Browns rookie DeShone Kizer looking ready in camp competition

BEREA, Ohio— DeShone Kizer says he’s not rushing to be a starter. The Cleveland Browns may have other plans.

Cleveland’s rookie quarterback is already taking snaps with the starting offense and seems to be gaining on veterans Cody Kessler and Brock Osweiler in their competition to be the Browns’ Week 1 starter.

Kizer, who started 23 games at Notre Dame and was drafted in the second round this year, acknowledged the team has “thrown me into the fire.” Following the Browns’ first training camp practice on Thursday, coach Hue Jackson said Kizer has improved since last month’s minicamp.

“Obviously, I have gotten a lot of work with the ones, and I am truly privileged to have that opportunity to go out there with some veteran guys to try to develop myself. I am just trying to control what I can control. Right now, I have not really set my goals to be the starter at a certain time. I just continue to learn as fast as I can and allow Coach Jackson to make the decisions he needs to make,” Kizer said.

Kizer recently spent five weeks in California working with quarterback guru Tom House, picking the brains of NFL QBs Matt Ryan, Matt Stafford and Blake Bortles.

“It is all about making sure that you are getting good ground-first production to get the ball out with good accuracy, with good speed and understanding who you are as a passer and everything that goes into throwing.”

Osweiler, who is the most experienced QB in camp, has seen a difference in Kizer and called him “a tremendous quarterback … he keeps getting better and better. ”

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here