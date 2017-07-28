× Brooklyn man charged with killing cat under Goddard’s Law

BROOKLYN, Ohio– A 19-year-old Brooklyn man is facing charges after police say he killed a cat.

Brooklyn officers were called on Friday to look into a complaint about guns being fired within the city limits.

During the investigation, police said Carl Anthony Novak confessed to other firearm-related incidents. He also admitted to shooting and killing a pet cat on Winter Lane on May 18, according to Brooklyn police.

He was charged with one count of animal cruelty under Goddard’s Law. More charges are possible.

Novak was taken to the Brooklyn City Jail, where he will remain under his arraignment in Parma Municipal Court.

Goddard’s Law, named for legendary FOX 8 meteorologist and animal advocate Dick Goddard, went into effect in September. It made causing physical harm to a companion animal a fifth-degree felony.

