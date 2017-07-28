× $10,000 reward for info on 70 guns stolen from Eastlake firearms shop

EASTLAKE, Ohio– The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward for information on a recent gun shop robbery in Eastlake.

The crime happened at Sherwin Shooting Sports on Vine Street at about 3 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the ATF, suspects stole about 60 handguns and 10 long guns.

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering $5,000 each for tips leading to the arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS, email ATFTips@atf.gov or online at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips can remain anonymous.