$1 million bond for man who police say confessed to Fairview Park murder

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio-- The man who Fairview Park police say confessed to killing a woman appeared in court Friday afternoon.

Jiansen Liang, 33, of Cleveland, is charged with aggravated murder. He was arraigned in Rocky River Municipal Court, where is bond was set at $1 million.

Police said Liang walked into the lobby of a Cleveland Division of Police station Thursday evening and claimed he killed someone in Fairview Park. Officers responded to the Fairview Village Apartments and discovered a woman dead.

The victim's name has not been released.

Liang, who speaks Cantonese and needs a translator, has green card status, according to court officials. His next court appearance is set for Aug. 3.

