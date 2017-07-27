× Suspect in Akron fire that killed family linked to another deadly blaze

AKRON, Ohio– The man accused of setting a house fired that killed seven members of an Akron family is now linked to another fatal fire.

Officials told the FOX 8 I-Team that 58-year-old Stanley Ford is tied to a second fire. More details will be released during a news conference Thursday morning.

Firefighters arrived on Fultz Street in Akron on May 15 to find the two-story house engulfed in flames.

Killed were 35-year-old Dennis Huggins, his partner, 38-year-old Angela Boggs, and five children: 14-year-old Jered Boggs, 6-year-old Daisia Huggins, 5-year-old Kylle Huggins, 3-year-old Alivia Huggins and 16-month-old Cameron Huggins.

Ford, the family’s neighbor, was charged with aggravated arson and aggravated murder for the blaze. He pleaded not guilty during his May 25 court appearance and was given at $7 million bond.

The fire happened a block from a home where a man and a woman died in an April 2016 fire that was investigated as a potential arson.

