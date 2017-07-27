Similar ride involved in fatal accident at Ohio State Fair shut down in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, California -- It wasn't long after the deadly accident involving the Fireball ride at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday evening that fair officials at the state fair in California shut down a similar ride there.

"Our ride is not running this evening and not going to run until we find out what happened in Ohio and the factory tells us its ok to operate," Barry Schaible, California State Fair inspector, said.

The ride at the Ohio State Fair and the ride at the California State Fair were manufactured by the same company in Holland.

While it's too soon to know what caused the ride at the Ohio State Fair to malfunction, Schaible told KTXL his theory on what might have happened.

There are reports that several people heard a metal cracking sound just before the deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair.

"Going down the highway... bouncing..." Schaible said of the transport of the ride.

"So a crack may develop in travel?" the KTXL reporter asked.

"It could develop in travel," Schaible acknowledged.

All rides at the Ohio State Fair will remain closed when the fair reopens on Thursday.

