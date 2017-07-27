Show Info: July 27, 2017
The Croqueteria
Born in Spain, but made in Cleveland! Brendan and Nuria Cmolik showed us how they make mouth-watering croquetas!
Night Market Cleveland
5-11p July 28th
East 21st & Rockwell, Cleveland
www.nightmarketcle.com
http://thecroqueteria.com/
Comedian Bert Kreischer
He’s performed to sellout crowds all across the country and this weekend you can see him at Hilarities!
Tonight – Saturday
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Fourk
This brand new restaurant in Mentor has a great patio and an even better menu!
8500 Station Street
Mentor, Ohio 44060
http://thefourk.com/
Szarka Financial
The Department of Labor recently made rulings that could affect your fiinances. Les Szarka joined us this morning to explain!
29691 Lorain Rd
North Olmsted, OH 44070
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Szarka-Financial/134804593254038
https://twitter.com/SzarkaFinancia
http://www.szarkafinancial.com/
Gallucci’s
In honor of Mama Gallucci’s 92nd birthday, Jesse Blakely made her famous antipasto!
http://tasteitaly.com/
Triple Threat Press
Everything old is new again… that includes the art of letter press!
5016 Fleet Avenue
Cleveland, Ohio 44105
www.triplethreatpress.com
Adoption Network Cleveland’s Inaugural Mini-Golf Outing
Enjoy a fun Saturday out with the family, and it’s all for a good cause!
Saturday, July 29th 9:30a-1:00p
Sweeties Golfland
$30 adults / $20 youth – includes mini golf, breakfast, snacks & ice cream
www.AdoptionNetwork.org