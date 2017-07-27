× Show Info: July 27, 2017

The Croqueteria

Born in Spain, but made in Cleveland! Brendan and Nuria Cmolik showed us how they make mouth-watering croquetas!

Night Market Cleveland

5-11p July 28th

East 21st & Rockwell, Cleveland

www.nightmarketcle.com

http://thecroqueteria.com/

Comedian Bert Kreischer

He’s performed to sellout crowds all across the country and this weekend you can see him at Hilarities!

Tonight – Saturday

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Fourk

This brand new restaurant in Mentor has a great patio and an even better menu!

8500 Station Street

Mentor, Ohio 44060

http://thefourk.com/

Szarka Financial

The Department of Labor recently made rulings that could affect your fiinances. Les Szarka joined us this morning to explain!

29691 Lorain Rd

North Olmsted, OH 44070

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Szarka-Financial/134804593254038

https://twitter.com/SzarkaFinancia

http://www.szarkafinancial.com/

Gallucci’s

In honor of Mama Gallucci’s 92nd birthday, Jesse Blakely made her famous antipasto!

http://tasteitaly.com/

Triple Threat Press

Everything old is new again… that includes the art of letter press!

5016 Fleet Avenue

Cleveland, Ohio 44105

www.triplethreatpress.com

Adoption Network Cleveland’s Inaugural Mini-Golf Outing

Enjoy a fun Saturday out with the family, and it’s all for a good cause!

Saturday, July 29th 9:30a-1:00p

Sweeties Golfland

$30 adults / $20 youth – includes mini golf, breakfast, snacks & ice cream

www.AdoptionNetwork.org