Officials release names of victims in Ohio State Fair ride malfunction

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The Ohio State Highway Patrol released the names of the one person killed and seven others injured during a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday night.

The incident happened at about 7:24 p.m. on the Fire Ball ride, operated by Amusements of America.

According to the highway patrol, 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at the fairgrounds.

The following people were hurt and taken to area hospitals:

Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio

Russell Franks, 42, of Columbus, Ohio

Keziah Lewis, 19, of Columbus, Ohio

Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala, Ohio

Jennifer Lambert, 18, of Columbus, Ohio

Abdihakim Hussein, 19, of Columbus, Ohio

A 14 year-old male whose name is being withheld at the request of the family

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact investigators at 614-799-6633.

