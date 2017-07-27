Officials release names of victims in Ohio State Fair ride malfunction

Posted 10:52 am, July 27, 2017, by , Updated at 11:01AM, July 27, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The Ohio State Highway Patrol released the names of the one person killed and seven others injured during a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday night.

The incident happened at about 7:24 p.m. on the Fire Ball ride, operated by Amusements of America.

According to the highway patrol, 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at the fairgrounds.

The following people were hurt and taken to area hospitals:

  • Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio
  • Russell Franks, 42, of Columbus, Ohio
  • Keziah Lewis, 19, of Columbus, Ohio
  • Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala, Ohio
  • Jennifer Lambert, 18, of Columbus, Ohio
  • Abdihakim Hussein, 19, of Columbus, Ohio
  • A 14 year-old male whose name is being withheld at the request of the family

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact investigators at 614-799-6633.

