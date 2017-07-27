Mom reveals she used breast milk in school bake sale brownies

A mother recently posted anonymously to a parenting group on Facebook to reveal she had used her breast milk in a batch of bake sale brownies at her children’s school, and that some moms weren’t thrilled about it.

“I didn’t have time to run to the store and didn’t think it was a big deal (some of those kids could use the nutrition let’s be honest). And it wasn’t even that much,” the mother wrote. “One of the other moms found out and are blowing it way out of proportion. Idk what to do! Any suggestions?”

The comments under the post ranged from anger, to admiration, to absolute hilarity.

Some accused her of putting their children’s health at risk, saying it was comparable to exposing them to any other bodily fluids, while others downplayed the incident with sarcastic quips.

The US Food and Drug Administration’s guidelines for using other people’s breast milk to feed your baby explicitly advises not to use unscreened breast milk obtained through strangers or the internet, Fox News reports.

