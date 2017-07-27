× Man killed on ride at Ohio State Fair just joined Marines

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The 18-year-old man killed when a thrill ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair had just signed up with the Marines a week ago.

The U.S. Marine Corps says in a statement that Tyler Jarrell of Columbus had enlisted last Friday and was to begin basic training next summer.

Authorities say seven others, including four teenagers, were injured when the ride malfunctioned Wednesday evening. Some people were hit by debris.

Gov. John Kasich says it’s too early to speculate about what happened and is promising a thorough investigation.

The fair is open Thursday, but all the rides have been shut down and will go through another inspection.

Fairs in California, New Jersey and Canada have since closed similar rides.

