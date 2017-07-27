“It was terrifying.” Victim hurt in the Ohio State Fair ride tragedy shares his story

COLUMBUS, Ohio – 19-year-old Abdihakim Hussein and 20-year-old Hannah Sallee’s lwent to the Ohio State Fair together Wednesday evening and the first thing they did was get in line for The Fire Ball.

They weren’t scared though, until they noticed that with each swing of the ride, they got closer and closer to the ground.

“I’m sitting there scared, trying to get off and it’s still swinging,” said Hussein to WCMH. “I’m looking at the dude like, ‘Are you going to stop this?’ And he didn’t know what he was doing, just clicking the button, afterwards he just ran.”

Hussein said he was hit by flying debris. Half his body went numb and he had a seizure after the accident. He remembers riding in the ambulance, and that’s it. Sallee was sitting next to him and wasn’t hurt.

“My whole life just flashed in front of me because I didn’t know. It kept going, too, once it broke off. It kept going, so we were scared because it could be us next,” said Hussein.

Medical staff told him that he had a small fracture on his neck and that he might need surgery. They tried to keep him at the hospital Wednesday night, but he just wanted to go home.

“I can never go back to a fair again ever in my life and that was my first time going there,” he said. “It was terrifying.”

Investigators on Thursday worked to find what caused the opening-day wreck that killed a high school student who had just enlisted in the Marines. Seven other people were injured, including four teenagers.

More on the tragedy, here.