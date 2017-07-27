× Hospital provides update on three victims of Ohio State Fair ride malfunction

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Officials released more information about a few of the victims of the Ohio State Fair ride malfunction.

A portion of the Fire Ball went flying through the air shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Seven people were injured and 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell, of Columbus, was killed.

Three of the injured were taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. According to the hospital, two remain in critical condition and a third person is in serious condition after multiple surgeries.

“We want to thank the community for its outpouring of concern for our loved ones who are being treated at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. We appreciate all of your prayers, and we are keeping those who were injured and died in our prayers as well,” the families said in a statement through the hospital.

The four other victims were taken to other hospitals.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is heading the investigation, released the names of the victims:

Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio

Russell Franks, 42, of Columbus, Ohio

Keziah Lewis, 19, of Columbus, Ohio

Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala, Ohio

Jennifer Lambert, 18, of Columbus, Ohio

Abdihakim Hussein, 19, of Columbus, Ohio

A 14 year-old male whose name is being withheld at the request of the family

All of the rides at the Ohio State Fair were shut down while the Ohio Department of Agriculture worked through the night to re-inspect them. The fair was back open on Thursday.

More stories on the Ohio State Fair ride malfunction here