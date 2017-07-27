Help Celebrate Mama Gallucci’s 92nd Birthday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gust Gallucci Italian Foods

6610 Euclid Ave

Cleveland, Ohio

http://tasteitaly.com/

Mama Gallucci Birthday Bash!

Saturday, July 29, 2017

11am -2pm

Mama Gallucci's Antipasto Salad

8 ounces Mortadella with pistachio cut into bite-size pieces

8 ounces Sopressata cut into bite-size pieces

8 ounces Ham cut into bite-size pieces

8 ounces sharp provolone cheese, cut into bite-size pieces

8 ounces mozzarella cheese cut into bite-size pieces

8 ounces yellow Cheddar cheese cut into bite-size pieces

1 lb grape or cherry tomatoes

1 jar (12oz) artichokes hearts, drained and cut into bite-size pieces (save the oil)

1/2 (12 ounce) jar roasted red peppers, drained and julienned (save the oil)

1/2 cup pitted and coarsely chopped Kalamata olives

1/4 cup pitted green olives

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

freshly-ground black pepper, to taste

Combine the Meats, Cheeses, tomatoes, and artichokes in a bowl. Slice the roasted red peppers and add them to the bowl, along with the oil from peppers and artichokes.

Mix in the chopped olives. Drizzle olive oil over the entire dish, followed by the White wine vinegar and black pepper. Salad can be made ahead of time and refrigerated until serving.