Football Hall of Fame gets ready for big unveiling of brand new stadium

CANTON, Ohio - The clock is ticking at Canton's Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Construction is 24-7 just one week away from the unveiling of the brand new Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

"This is no longer a high school stadium where we play an NFL game. This is every bit a world-class NFL venue. I'm standing on the only venue in the world that has a built-in permanent stage at the 50 yard line," said Pete Fierle, chief of staff & vice president of communications.

The Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys kick off enshrinement week Thursday, August 3rd in the annual Hall of Fame Game.

Thursday, crews worked at a feverish pace to ensure the stadium is done in time.

"It won't be completely finished. But there are temporary bleachers in the end zone. And there are club level seats. Private suites," said Fierle.

And the goal? Not to repeat last year.

The Hall of Fame says they expect the paint to be dry and the field to be in tip-top condition so they don't have an unexpected cancellations.

"There is no better place to kick off the NFL season. This campus is coming alive. There is no better place to showcase Northeast Ohio and of course, Canton, where the game began," said Fierle.​