Cuyahoga County Fair have ‘heightened responsibility’ after Ohio State Fair ride malfunction

BEREA, Ohio– Cuyahoga County Fair officials are sending their thoughts to those dealing with the tragic accident at the Ohio State Fair that took the life of an 18-year-old man and injured seven others.

The Fire Ball malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday. The ride crashed, sending a section flying through the air and throwing passengers.

The incident is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Cuyahoga County Fair runs Aug. 7 to Aug. 13 at the fairgrounds in Berea.

“Here at Cuyahoga County, we follow strict procedures when it comes to safety to make sure the entire midway is safe for all families. Since this incident, all fairs will now have a heightened responsibility and an awareness,” said Tim Fowler, Cuyahoga County Fair Board president.

The department of agriculture works with the Cuyahoga County Fair year round and does all the ride inspections at fairs in the state. Fowler said he expects the inspections will be at the highest level.

“We have been in communication and will continue to discuss with the ride companies as they come in for the fair in a week. We will continue to monitor activities day by day to assure it’s the safest venue possible to still provide a fun family atmosphere,” Fowler said.

Last year, a worker was injured while taking down a ride at the Cuyahoga County Fair. He was on top of the bumper cards when the ride started operating. He was placed in a medically-induced coma and released from the hospital a week later.

