CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is welcoming a new group of animals.

The All-Star Stunt Dog Challenge runs from July 28 to Aug. 6. Shows are at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. near Monkey Island.

The event is included in the regular cost of admission.

