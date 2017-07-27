× Cleveland announces weekend parking restriction for Flats East Bank, Warehouse District

CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland is reminding residents of weekend parking restrictions in some of the busiest entertainment districts.

Vehicles parked along the streets lead to overcrowding and slow traffic, the city said in a news release on Thursday. The mayor’s office also said it makes it difficult for emergency vehicles to get through.

Violators will be cited and towed.

The parking bans are in effect on Friday and Saturday, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. on the following streets:

Old River Road from Main Avenue to St. Clair Avenue

West 10th Street from Main Avenue to St. Clair Avenue

West 9th Street from Front Street to Superior Avenue

West 6th Street from Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue

West 3rd Street from Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue

Saint Clair Avenue from West 9th Street to West 3rd Street

Lakeside Avenue from West 6th Street to West 3rd Street

The city encouraged people to take public transportation or use paid parking lots around the Flats East Bank and the Warehouse District.

If your car is towed, contact the Cleveland Police Impound Unit at 216-623-5060. The customer service center is located at 3040 Quigley Road. Drivers must bring proof of registration and photo ID, as well as pay any overdue parking tickets.