FREMONT, Ohio - Newly released surveillance video sheds some light on just how two inmates escaped from the Sandusky County jail in broad daylight.

One major factor, says Fox 8's Jack Shea: a malfunctioning door.

Jordan Chapman, 26, and Mickey Hardy, 37, escaped from the prison on July 17. They were caught two days later.

