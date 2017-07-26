Two Stark County women arrested for conspiracy to murder elderly woman

CANTON, Ohio – Two Stark County women have been arrested after it was learned they deliberately tried to kill an elderly woman with a drug overdose.

It all started with a call for a wellbeing check on May 10th. Sheriff’s deputies went to home on Belden Avenue SE shortly after midnight, where they found an unresponsive woman. She was taken to Aultman Hospital’s Compassionate Care Center, where it took a number of doses of

Narcan to revive her from an opioid overdose.

An investigation found that the woman had just been released from the Care Center the day before. Staff there said she was being cared for by Lilly Brunoni, 40, who claimed to be a health care professional.

After more investigation, Brunoni was arrested on July 26th. she has been charged with conspiracy to murder, attempt to commit murder, corrupting another with drugs and practice of medicine or surgery without a license.

Also arrested was Nicole Dailey, 29, of Canton. She has been charged with conspiracy

to murder, attempt to commit a murder, corrupting another with drugs and theft from an elderly person.

In a release, Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier said, “This is just another example of the hard work and dedication of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.” Sheriff Maier added, “We are committed to doing our part in taking dangerous criminals off the streets in order to keep Stark County safe.”