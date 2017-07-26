× Trial starts for man accused of hitting, killing trooper on Interstate 90

CLEVELAND– Opening arguments are Wednesday for a man accused in the death of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.

Joshua Gaspar, 38, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, driving while under the influence, tampering with records and falsification.

Trooper Kenneth Velez, 48, was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 90 near the Lakewood-Cleveland border on Sept. 15. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Gaspar had taken methadone minutes before hitting the trooper.

Jury selection began earlier this week.

