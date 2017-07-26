Show Info: July 26, 2017
Formality resale
A viewer suggested this wonderful new spot in Ashtabula. It’s a bridal boutique selling gowns for a fraction of the cost!
527 Lake Avenue
Ashtabula, Ohio 44004
https://www.facebook.com/formalityresale/
Happy Hour Collection
The summer is heating up, so why spend all your time in the kitchen making cocktails? Marie Teckmyer from Happy Hour Collection shared some helpful hints!
530 Euclid Avenue, Suite 11
Cleveland, Ohio 44115
216-563-1166
happyhourcle.com
CVI Vegetable Showcase
It’s the ultimate night out celebrating farm to table cuisine!
The Culinary Vegetable Institute at The Chef’s Garden
Vegetable Showcase: Legumes
Friday, August 4, 2017
6:30 – 9:30pm
$90 per person
www.culinaryvegetableinstitute.com
Costal Taco Bar + Chill
Executive chef George Matos from Costal Taco Bar shared his delicious recipe for the must-have side dish at every party: Guacamole!
Flats East Bank
1146 Old River Rd.
Cleveland, OH 44113
http://coastaltacobar.com/
Stuff the Bus
It’s time to head back to school and Fox8 needs your help to stuff the bus! Kathy Hirco joined us to share how we can help Cleveland kids in need.
Thursday, August 3, 2017
7am – 7pm
FOX 8
5800 Dick Goddard Way
Cleveland, Ohio
A. B. Williams Memorial Woods
We’ve been celebrating the Cleveland Metroparks Centennial year! Check out the newly unveiled A. B. Memorial Woods!
http://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/
Gallery 143
We all have those “hard to buy for” people in our lives. Well, there’s a store in Green that’s here to help!
4195 Massilon Rd.
Uniontown, OH 44685
330.896.8166
http://gallery143.net/index.html