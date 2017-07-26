× Show Info: July 26, 2017

Formality resale

A viewer suggested this wonderful new spot in Ashtabula. It’s a bridal boutique selling gowns for a fraction of the cost!

527 Lake Avenue

Ashtabula, Ohio 44004

https://www.facebook.com/formalityresale/

Happy Hour Collection

The summer is heating up, so why spend all your time in the kitchen making cocktails? Marie Teckmyer from Happy Hour Collection shared some helpful hints!

530 Euclid Avenue, Suite 11

Cleveland, Ohio 44115

216-563-1166

happyhourcle.com

CVI Vegetable Showcase

It’s the ultimate night out celebrating farm to table cuisine!

The Culinary Vegetable Institute at The Chef’s Garden

Vegetable Showcase: Legumes

Friday, August 4, 2017

6:30 – 9:30pm

$90 per person

www.culinaryvegetableinstitute.com

Costal Taco Bar + Chill

Executive chef George Matos from Costal Taco Bar shared his delicious recipe for the must-have side dish at every party: Guacamole!

Flats East Bank

1146 Old River Rd.

Cleveland, OH 44113

http://coastaltacobar.com/

Stuff the Bus

It’s time to head back to school and Fox8 needs your help to stuff the bus! Kathy Hirco joined us to share how we can help Cleveland kids in need.

Thursday, August 3, 2017

7am – 7pm

FOX 8

5800 Dick Goddard Way

Cleveland, Ohio

A. B. Williams Memorial Woods

We’ve been celebrating the Cleveland Metroparks Centennial year! Check out the newly unveiled A. B. Memorial Woods!

http://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/

Gallery 143

We all have those “hard to buy for” people in our lives. Well, there’s a store in Green that’s here to help!

4195 Massilon Rd.

Uniontown, OH 44685

330.896.8166

http://gallery143.net/index.html