President Trump says Youngstown rally ‘broke all records’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio– President Donald Trump took to Twitter first thing Wednesday morning to boast about his appearance in Youngstown.

The President hosted a “Make America Great Again” rally at the Covelli Centre Tuesday night.

The crowd in Ohio was amazing last night – broke all records. We all had a great time in a great State. Will be back soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

He did not elaborate on the types of records.

More than 15,000 attended the event in Mahoning County, where Trump narrowly lost to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

“It is much easier to act presidential than what we are doing here tonight, believe me,” Trump told the crowd. “With the exception of the late, great Abraham Lincoln, I could be more presidential than any president who has ever held this office.”

“I think that with few exceptions, no president has done anywhere near what we’ve done in his first six months. Not even close,” the President said.

He was interrupted a few times by demonstrators.

