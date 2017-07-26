Hundreds of missing people cases solved in Cleveland: Help needed to solve more

Posted 12:16 pm, July 26, 2017, by

CLEVELAND- Hundreds of missing cases have been solved, thanks to FOX 8 viewers.

In February, Amanda Berry joined FOX 8 to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Reflecting on the time she has been with FOX 8, Amanda said,  "I'm so excited about this, and I'm glad we're making a difference. We're not just waking up and not doing anything with ourselves, we're actually bringing people home."

Cleveland Detective Kevin Callahan helps coordinate the missing segment from his office at the Cleveland Police 4th district.

"To get that community involvement, to be able to broadcast and get that out there on the news is great for us. "

So far, more than 20 missing people have been located.

Now, 6 months later, our Todd Meany explains the crucial role you're playing in bringing families back to together in the video above.

 

  • News

    UPDATE: Melissa Siedlik found

  • News

    Missing: Deborah Jean Gamble

  • News

    Missing: Rachon Bledsoe

  • News

    Missing: Ashlie Mondie

  • News

    Missing: Hubert Miller

  • News

    Missing: Beverly Rose Potts

  • News

    UPDATE: Traniece McMichael found

  • News

    Missing: Javawaina Holloway

  • News

    FOUND: Kirrie Ford

  • News

    Found: Adrienne Hennessee

  • News

    Missing: Latreese Mincy

  • News

    Missing: Mykel-Little Nyckalus

  • News

    Missing: Kelvin Watford