Hundreds of missing people cases solved in Cleveland: Help needed to solve more

CLEVELAND- Hundreds of missing cases have been solved, thanks to FOX 8 viewers.

In February, Amanda Berry joined FOX 8 to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Reflecting on the time she has been with FOX 8, Amanda said, "I'm so excited about this, and I'm glad we're making a difference. We're not just waking up and not doing anything with ourselves, we're actually bringing people home."

Cleveland Detective Kevin Callahan helps coordinate the missing segment from his office at the Cleveland Police 4th district.

"To get that community involvement, to be able to broadcast and get that out there on the news is great for us. "

So far, more than 20 missing people have been located.

Now, 6 months later, our Todd Meany explains the crucial role you're playing in bringing families back to together in the video above.