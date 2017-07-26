× Governor Kasich orders all rides at Ohio State Fair closed after fatal ride accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Governor John Kasich has released a statement on the ride accident at the Ohio State Fair:

“I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured. I have ordered a full investigation into this incident and have ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.”

Officals have confirmed that one person is dead, 6 have been injured – 5 critically – after the Fireball ride malfunctioned.

