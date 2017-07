Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Kinsman Dazz Band will bring their funk and soul sounds to Edgewater Live on Thursday, July 27th. The weekly beach party runs from 4:30 - 9 p.m.

But first they performed on Fox 8 News in the Morning.

The band also just booked a performance on the Goodtime III for Saturday, September 16th.

