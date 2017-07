COLUMBUS, Ohio – According to multiple reports and the Ohio State Fair, emergency responders are at the Ohio State Fair because of a “ride incident.”

The malfunction happened Wednesday evening.

There is very little information available from authorities.

There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available. — Ohio State Fair (@OhioStateFair) July 26, 2017

At least five people have been injured from a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair. https://t.co/xyclpvmwfE — Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) July 26, 2017

@nbc4i Fireball ride at Ohio State Fair breaks with riders. pic.twitter.com/J6Dff6gYCn — Negative Bone (@eckardbills) July 26, 2017