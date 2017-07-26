× David’s Spicy Fish In A Bag

Spicy Fish En Papillote or Spicy Fish In a Bag

4 6-8 oz fish fillets (I used Red Snapper)

Pinch of salt

1 cup shredded carrots

4 green onions cut into 1 inch pieces (include most of the green)

1 red bell pepper cut into thin strips

1 cup snap peas or pea pods

1 cup green beans cut into 1 ½ pieces

2 cloves garlic minced

4 sheets parchment paper or foil cut into 18 inch by 18 inch pieces

4 tsp toasted sesame oil

4 tsp soy sauce

¼ c mirin (sweet cooking wine, found in Asian aisle near vinegar)

1 Tbs rice vinegar

2 or 3 Tbs chili bean sauce

Preheat oven 400

Fold paper or foil in half. If you’re using the paper, cut in shape of ear by cutting off 3 corners. Unfold and place a tsp of sesame oil on one side of each sheet and top with a fish fillet.

Season each with a pinch of salt. Top each fillet with an equal amount of vegetables and garlic.

In a bowl, combine soy sauce, mirin, rice vinegar, and chili bean sauce. Try 2 tbs chili bean sauce and taste . Add more if you like.

Top each fillet with 3 tbs of sauce. Fold each package making a tight seal.

Place packages on a baking sheet and bake 15 minutes. Fish should just start to flake apart with a fork. Serve with rice.

Enjoy!