David’s Spicy Fish In A Bag
Spicy Fish En Papillote or Spicy Fish In a Bag
4 6-8 oz fish fillets (I used Red Snapper)
Pinch of salt
1 cup shredded carrots
4 green onions cut into 1 inch pieces (include most of the green)
1 red bell pepper cut into thin strips
1 cup snap peas or pea pods
1 cup green beans cut into 1 ½ pieces
2 cloves garlic minced
4 sheets parchment paper or foil cut into 18 inch by 18 inch pieces
4 tsp toasted sesame oil
4 tsp soy sauce
¼ c mirin (sweet cooking wine, found in Asian aisle near vinegar)
1 Tbs rice vinegar
2 or 3 Tbs chili bean sauce
Preheat oven 400
Fold paper or foil in half. If you’re using the paper, cut in shape of ear by cutting off 3 corners. Unfold and place a tsp of sesame oil on one side of each sheet and top with a fish fillet.
Season each with a pinch of salt. Top each fillet with an equal amount of vegetables and garlic.
In a bowl, combine soy sauce, mirin, rice vinegar, and chili bean sauce. Try 2 tbs chili bean sauce and taste . Add more if you like.
Top each fillet with 3 tbs of sauce. Fold each package making a tight seal.
Place packages on a baking sheet and bake 15 minutes. Fish should just start to flake apart with a fork. Serve with rice.
Enjoy!