Community offers support to Uniontown officer shot in the line of duty

UNIONTOWN, Ohio - Hundreds dined out in Uniontown to help a local officer who was shot multiple times while responding to a domestic violence call on July 9.

The police sergeant's been hospitalized in the ICU at Suma Health in Akron since that tragic night when four rounds struck Sgt. David White in the wrist, back and abdomen.

After undergoing multiple surgeries and with 2 bullets still lodged inside his body, Sgt. White got out of bed Wednesday and walked for the first time in weeks.

A huge accomplishment says Chief Harold Britt, “He’s doing better than expected but he’s got long road ahead.”

To help out with the mounting expenses, River Tree Lake Church and a number of citizens have started organizing fundraisers.

Don Boier, owner of Legends Sports Pub and Grille on Town Park Blvd in Uniontown lives just around the corner from where the shooting happened.

He was so shaken by the situation, Wednesday night he donated all of the proceeds from food sales between 4-8 p.m. to Sgt. White and his family.

“They’re always there for us,” said Boier, “We just wanted to do something to be able to give back.”

The total hasn’t been tallied yet, but the restaurant was packed.

Kristen Grenlee lives in the area and told Fox 8 News she came to show support since she also lives not far from the incident.

“It was a shock ,you don’t see things like this happen so close to home,” said Grenlee.

Another fundraiser is being held Thursday from 5pm - 8pm at the McDonalds on West Maple St in Hartville.

Donations can also be made at any Consumer’s National Bank.

From his hospital bed, a very tearful Sgt. White expressed his gratitude to everyone for their support.

In an exclusive interview he told Fox 8 I-team reporter Peggy Gallek. “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart, I appreciate everything they’re doing, it’s very tough but we’ll get through it.” said Sgt. White, “I thank everybody and I wouldn’t be here without them.”