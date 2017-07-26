× Cleveland police union president released from hospital after two-car crash

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police released more details about a two-car crash that left Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Steve Loomis injured.

The crash happened at about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Buckeye Road and East 87th Street in Cleveland. Police said Loomis was driving eastbound when the driver of a Ford Fusion went left of center.

The Fusion hit Loomis’ Chevrolet Malibu on the left front side.

The CPPA president, who was on duty at the time, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was treated and released.