× Cleveland Browns training camp starts Thursday: What fans need to know

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns kick off their 2017 training camp at their facility in Berea on Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning on seeing the brown and orange practice:

Tickets:

Tickets are available on the Cleveland Browns website here. Fans get get five tickers for up to three practice sessions. Six dates are already sold out.

Dates and times:

Thursday, July 27 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 28 from 3:25 p.m. to 5:55 p.m.

Saturday, July 29 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 30 from 3:25 to 5:55 p.m.

Monday, July 31 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 3:25 to 5:55 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3 from 3:25 to 5:55 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4 Orange and Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:35 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 7 from 3:25 p.m. to 5:55 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 3:25 p.m. to 5:55 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10 Preseason against New Orleans at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 11 from 3:25 p.m. to 5:55 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 12 from 3:25 p.m. to 5:55 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 14 Closed practice

Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 3:25 p.m. to 5:55 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Practice dates and times are subject to change. Sessions moved into the field house will be closed to the public.

Parking:

Fans can park at Baldwin-Wallace. Handicap parking is available for those with a proper tag near the training facility entrance at 76 Lou Groza Blvd.

Rules:

Smoking is prohibited.

Weapons, noisemakers, animals and aerosol cans are prohibited.

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Plastic bottles and boxed liquids are permitted. Cans and glass are prohibited.

Soft-case coolers are permitted. Hard-plastic coolers are prohibited.

Cameras are permitted but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of practice. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Commercial video equipment is prohibited.

Umbrellas, strollers, purses, fanny packs, backpacks, and diaper bags are permitted but are subject to inspection.

Portable folding chairs and lawn chairs are permitted but are subject to inspection.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here