Cavs owner and new general manager to host news conference

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and general manager Koby Altman will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The presser starts at 4 p.m. at Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence. (Check back for a live blog)

On Monday, after weeks of uncertainty in the Cavs front office, the team named Altman the new GM. He replaces David Griffin, who parted ways with Cleveland last month.

Altman has been with the Cavaliers for five years was promoted to assistant general manager in September 2016.

“Over the past month, Koby Altman has led our front office group through this transition period, impressing many inside the franchise and outside the organization, as well,” Gilbert said in a news release earlier this week.

The team’s turmoil isn’t limited to management. On Friday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Kyrie Irving requested to be traded out of Cleveland. That sparked rumors of bad blood between the point guard and LeBron James. But the King took to his Twitter account to deny those reports.

It’s been an interesting NBA off-season, with Chris Paul going to the Rockets and Gordon Hayward moving to the Celtics. But without a general manager, the Cavs weren’t able to get in on the big action. Maybe with Altman at the helm we’ll soon learn the fate of Irving.

Cleveland did manage to re-sign sharp shooter Kyle Korver, sign Cedi Osman from the Turkish Basketball League and add former MVP Derrick Rose.

