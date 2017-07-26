AJ Petitti & crew surprise 95-year-old Holocaust survivor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- When Emilia Galan came to the United States in the 1950's, the Holocaust survivor had only $3 to her name.

She worked three jobs to help support her three children and she never complained.

She's now 95-years-old and can't keep up with her house and yard the way she used to.

That's why her granddaughter nominated her for a Flower Bombing from AJ Petitti and his crew at Petitti Garden Centers.

Click on the video to see the transformation.

To nominate someone you know for a Flower Bombing, click here.