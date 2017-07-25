What drives local Indy racer Ryan Norman?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Ryan Norman gets behind the wheel of his Indy Lights race car this weekend at Mid-Ohio in Lexington, he'll have plenty of family and friends cheering him on from the stand.
Norman, 19, is a recent graduate of Aurora High School so racing at Mid-Ohio is a homecoming of sorts.
He's racing in the Honda Indy 200 this coming weekend.
Norman spoke to Fox 8's Wayne Dawson about what drives him. Click the video player for the full interview.
