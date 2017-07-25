What drives local Indy racer Ryan Norman?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Ryan Norman gets behind the wheel of his Indy Lights race car this weekend at Mid-Ohio in Lexington, he'll have plenty of family and friends cheering him on from the stand.

Norman, 19, is a recent graduate of Aurora High School so racing at Mid-Ohio is a homecoming of sorts.

He's racing in the Honda Indy 200 this coming weekend.

Can’t wait to see @FlyinRyanNorman and all of you at #Honda200 July 28th-30th! — Mid-Ohio (@Mid_Ohio) July 20, 2017

Norman spoke to Fox 8's Wayne Dawson about what drives him. Click the video player for the full interview.

*Click here for more information on Ryan Norman.