Vandals smash signs, mailboxes in Montville

MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Police are asking residents of one Montville Township neighborhood to check their security cameras.

Officers were called to the area of East Smith Road and Champion Creek Boulevard at about 11 p.m. Monday for reports of vandalism.

Montville police said several signs and mailboxes were damaged. Witnesses described the suspect’s vehicle as a light-colored, possibly silver, car.

Residents with surveillance cameras should check the video between 10:45 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. and contact police. Anyone with information is also asked to call 330-725-8314.