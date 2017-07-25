LIVE VIDEO: Trump in Youngstown for campaign rally

YOUNGSTOWN — Straight off a slim but symbolic health care victory in Washington, President Donald Trump is headed to Youngstown for a victory lap with the very voters who helped put him in office.

Tuesday’s trip to the Mahoning Valley a working-class enclave that has helped anchor Democrats in Ohio, will be a campaign stop for the president to loves to relive his once-unlikely Election Day win.

Trump has mainly sought to re-litigate his 2016 victory in friendly territory, escaping Washington to recharge with boisterous crowds that embrace his jabs at “fake news” media, Democrats and even those Republicans whom Trump once vowed to defeat as part of his effort to “drain the swamp.”

Youngstown in particular gives Trump an opportunity to highlight the dynamics that confront the parties heading into 2018 midterm elections.

A female protester was escorted out of the Covelli Center just after 6:30 p.m. for shouting anti-Trump statements. It was captured on video and posted to Twitter.

A protester being ejected at #trumpoh followed Laura Trump asking "anyone else?" pic.twitter.com/79oNxvE9ES — nick wray (@nickwray) July 25, 2017

FOX 8 will carry President Trump’s speech live. He is expected to begin speaking around 7 p.m.

